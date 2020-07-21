Nurse given ‘second chance at life’ clapped by colleagues after 40 days in coma

A senior nurse who spent 40 days in a coma because of Covid-19 said she has “been given a second chance at life” after finally going home.

Ayesha Orlanda, 52, was originally admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI), the hospital where she works, in May suffering the effects of coronavirus.

She spent 41 days in intensive care before being transferred to a ward, and was given an ovation by her colleagues as she went home on Monday after a total of 67 days in hospital.

Ms Orlanda, who is originally from the Philippines, said: “I want to extend my gratitude to all the staff who cared for me, they kept me alive, kept encouraging me and were there for me.

“I feel like I have been given a second chance at life.

“I am one of the lucky ones.”

In footage released by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, an emotional Ms Orlanda, a senior sister on the BRI’s acute dialysis unit, is seen being wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair as staff give her a guard of honour.

Also there was her husband Asif, who spent time by her side and holding her hand while she was in ICU.

Ms Orlanda said she was looking forward to eventually returning to work after a period of recuperation.

She said: “I learnt a lot from this journey, it’s really hard to be a patient when you’re a nurse!

“I understand so much now about how important it is to be there for your patients, to spend time talking to them and to try and slow down.

“Be patient with your patients.”

Matron for cardiology and respiratory, Sonya Tetley, whose team looked after Ayesha, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Ayesha being discharged today.

“She’s been in hospital a long time and it’s been very traumatic for her, but she’s made a brilliant recovery and we are very proud of her.”