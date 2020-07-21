Duchess of York says she is ‘so lucky’ after Beatrice’s wedding

Sarah, Duchess of York, has expressed her joy and pride after the wedding of her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice.

The ex-wife of the Duke of York shared a message on Twitter after Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on Friday.

The princess and property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi wed in front of a handful of family, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

In the message, accompanied by a quote about happiness, Sarah said she was “so lucky” to have her daughters and sons-in-law.

She wrote: “Thank you to all the special & kind people that took the time to send amazingly caring & supportive messages.

“Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack&again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls & the best sons-in-law.”

Thank you to all the special&kind people that took the time to send amazingly caring&supportive messages. Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack&again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls&the best sons-in-law pic.twitter.com/PK1frxMp3E — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) July 21, 2020

Sarah’s tribute to the newlyweds follows a public message from Princess Eugenie, describing the wedding as a “complete joy”.

Writing a message to her sister on Instagram, Eugenie said: “Couldn’t Bea happier (get it)” – with an emoji of a bee.

She added: “What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo.

“I am so proud of you and I’m so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣

⁣“Happy wedding day to you both xxxx.”

Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, but the ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The bride’s something borrowed was a vintage ivory Norman Hartnell gown which belongs to the Queen, and the monarch’s own wedding day tiara – the Queen Mary diamond fringe.

As part of her tribute, Eugenie also shared the four official images released by Buckingham Palace to mark the discreet wedding.

But there was still no sign of the Duke of York.

Andrew, who walked Beatrice down the aisle, has not been seen in a picture with his daughter on her wedding day.

Official royal wedding photographs traditionally feature a family group portrait including the parents of the bride and groom.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with the newlyweds (Benjamin Wheeler/PA)

Andrew stepped down from public royal life in November last year after his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show remorse over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by the financier, alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law.

The duke, who categorically denies any wrongdoing, has been urged to come forward and be interviewed by US prosecutors, calls that were renewed after his friend Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in court accused of facilitating Epstein’s sexual exploitation of underage girls.

The duke’s legal team has stressed he has made three offers to help with investigations.