CCTV image released after elderly woman robbed on bus

Police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery after an elderly woman had her phone stolen on a bus.

The woman, 80, was with her husband on a 233 bus in Marechal Niel Parade, Sidcup, south-east London, at about 12.30pm on June 29.

Metropolitan Police said the suspect boarded the bus and refused to pay, before arguing with the driver and threatening to spit at him.

#APPEAL #SHARE An 80year-old woman was robbed of her mobile phone on a bus in #Bexley in June. Police would like to speak to this male in connection with the incident. Do you know him? Call the Roads & Transport Command via 101 or 0208 284 9115.https://t.co/bksmiLF2ZH — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 18, 2020

When he saw the woman’s phone in her hand, he grabbed it and kicked her husband’s walking stick before leaving the bus.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or 0208 284 9115.