Is birthplace of Guy Fawkes best temporary home for Parliament?

The idea York could be the temporary home for Parliament has sparked praise from those who say it would be a boost for the northern economy but questions about whether the ancient city is the best location.

The Prime Minister’s touting of the city follows earlier suggestions that it could be the site of a second centre of government, with the relocation of whole departments, or a new home for the House of Lords.

The proposal that the Lords could move to York prompted one peer to note that the city was seen as “something of an outer Mongolia by the general public” and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to comment: “Moving an unelected House to a part of the North that looks most like the South won’t ‘level up’ the country.”

Local politicians have welcomed the idea that Parliament and government departments could move 200 miles north.

The Shambles in York

But many people took to social media following Boris Johnson’s suggestion to complain that the city is too small to accommodate the influx of people or that other northern towns were more in need of the economic boost the move would bring.

One Twitter user said: “If #Parliament is to head north, then (no snobbery pls) #Doncaster would be a better choice. It’s on mainline rail, has a local airport, excellent motorway links, more space, cheaper premises, less congestion and needs inward investment much more than an already prosperous #York.”

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell said earlier this week that York’s economy had been badly hit by the pandemic and needed the investment.

In response to reports a government hub could be heading for the city, Ms Maskell said: “York is forecast to be the second worst hit place in the country as a result of the post-pandemic economic landscape, with unemployment mapped to rise as high as 18% of the working population.

Clifford's Tower

“York’s economy has not thrived in recent years, and yet the possibility of developing high-skilled jobs in the city will realise its potential.”

Students of Parliament have noted that it has sat in York a number of times before, but mainly in the 14th century.

They have also stressed that York has another claim to fame in relation to the Palace of Westminster’s long history – it is the 1570 birthplace of Guy Fawkes.

York has no obvious building that could replace the Palace of Westminster, but the focus of attention for any new government hub is on a huge brownfield site called York Central, next to the city’s main railway station, which has been described as one of the biggest development opportunities in Europe.

Earlier this week, City of York Council leader Keith Aspden wrote to Mr Johnson expressing his support for any plan to relocate elements of government to this site.

A boat on the River Ouse

Mr Aspden said: “Historically, York has already been home to the seat of power in the 15th and 16th century with the Council of the North.

“Today York is an ambitious city, steeped in history and with many exciting prospects for the future.”

He added: “Yorkshire and the Humber continues to receive significantly less investment in school, public transport and infrastructure than London and the South East.”

The Lords debated the idea of a move to York earlier this week, during which Lord Singh of Wimbledon said: “York is seen as something of an Outer Mongolia by the general public, who view the House of Lords as an outdated institution.”