Issue causing Spotify and other popular apps to crash on iOS resolved

Spotify and a range of other apps can be accessed once again on iOS following a wide crashing issue earlier on Friday.

The cause is thought to have been the result of a Facebook code error, which allows some apps to use the social network to manage logins.

Users on the Apple operating system across the world reported problems using apps for popular names including TikTok, Waze, Pinterest, and Tinder.

Good news! Everything is good to go and looking happy. Still having issues? Give @SpotifyCares a tweet. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) July 10, 2020

Spotify – the world’s biggest music streaming platform – acknowledged issues on Twitter before midday and said it was resolved two hours later.

“Earlier today, a code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK (software development kit),” Facebook said.

“We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologise for any inconvenience.”