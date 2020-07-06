Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters

A teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of killing two sisters in an “unprovoked and random attack” in a park.

Danyal Hussein, 18, allegedly stabbed Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, multiple times in the early hours of Saturday June 6.

The women’s bodies were found together in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, the next day.

Sketch of 18-year-old Danyal Hussein (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, was arrested at his home on July 1.

He was charged with two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Monday, he appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft QC by video link from custody at Wandsworth prison in south London.

When asked to confirm his identity, he replied: “Yes, Your Honour.”

Prosecutor Joel Smith told the court: “This was an unprovoked and random attack on two members of the public involving the use of a knife.”

Floral tributes at the scene (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Judge Lucraft set a plea and case management hearing for September 21, when a trial date will be considered.

The defendant, who wore a grey jumper, was remanded into custody.

None of the victims’ family attended court for the brief hearing.

Police previously released pictures of senior social worker Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, and photographer Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, dancing with fairy lights before they were killed.

The pair had met with friends during the evening to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday, officers said.