French action ‘has prevented nearly 500 small boat crossings this year’

French authorities have stopped more than half of small boat crossings in the Channel this year, the Home Secretary has said.

Yvette Cooper told MPs nearly 500 crossings had been “prevented” by the French police, with 385 reaching British shores.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Cooper told MPs the Government had five tactics to address small boat crossings, including strengthening the border and clamping down on illegal working.

Her statement came days after the Government secured a new agreement with France over returning migrants who had arrived on small boats.

She said: “French actions have prevented 496 boat crossings this year, but 385 boats have crossed.

“And criminal gangs are operating new tactics, increasing the overcrowding of boats so that more people arrive, and loading them in shallow waters, exploiting the French rules that means their authorities have not been able to intervene in the water.”

It is unclear whether the figure refers to small boat crossings being stopped before or during attempts to leave the coastline, or by other means such as seizing boats from warehouses.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during Mr Macron’s state visit to the UK (Leon Neal/PA)

The Home Secretary referred to “appalling scenes” of people clambering onto crowded boats in shallow waters, and said French police had faced “disgraceful violence” from gang members behind the crossings.

She continued: “We cannot stand for this. That is why the new action agreed with France includes establishing a new French Compagnie de Marche of specialist enforcement officers, with stronger public order powers to address increases in violence on French beaches and prevent boat launches before they reach the water.”

Some 22,492 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel, according to latest Home Office figures.

This is up 57% on this point last year (14,291) and 71% higher than at this stage in 2023 (13,144), according to PA news agency analysis.

Last week’s agreement saw a deal struck for a one in, one out system that would see a small boat migrant exchange for a legal asylum seeker.

No details have been given about how many people will be covered by the scheme, but reports from France have indicated it could initially be limited to around 50 a week – a small fraction of the weekly average this year of 782.

Priority will be given to people from countries where they are most likely to be granted asylum as genuine refugees, who are most likely to be exploited by smuggling gangs and also asylum seekers who have connections to the UK.

The accord came at the end of a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the UK.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during the UK-France Summit on day three of Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Cooper said: “The new agreement reached at the summit last week means stronger partnership working with source and transit countries to prevent illegal migration.”

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp rubbished the idea that progress had been made on the issue, and said statistics showed small boat crossings had risen under Labour.

Mr Philp said the 12 months since Labour’s election last July had seen a 40% rise year-on-year in terms of crossings.

He said: “The Home Secretary comes here today sounding rather pleased with herself. I’m afraid she has no reason to.

“A year ago, she promised to smash the gangs, she said again and again that was her plan, indeed it was her only plan. Yet today, there is no mention of what was once her favourite catchphrase.

“That’s because her claim to smash the gangs has become a joke, an embarrassment to her and to the Government.”

He added that rather than closing asylum hotels, there were 3,000 more people in them than last year.

“She is setting records, just all the wrong ones,” he said.

People thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Cooper replied: “This crisis, the small boats chaos, went on for 340 weeks under the Tories, a period in which when he was immigration minister, overall migration near trebled and small boat crossings increased tenfold when he was the immigration minister in charge.”

She later said the Government’s plan would involve greater co-operation with other governments, rather than “standing at the shoreline shouting at the sea”.

Ms Cooper said: “We will best strengthen our border security by working with countries on the other side of those borders who face exactly the same challenges far better than just standing at the shoreline shouting at the sea.”

Conservative former minister Andrew Murrison asked the Home Secretary to respond to the idea that the UK was “perceived as being attractive to illegal migrants”.

She replied: “I do think frankly it has been too easy to work illegally in this country for too long, and we know that one of the things that the criminal gangs say to people is, ‘it will be easy to get a job’.

“They will even give people discounts if they can come and work for those same criminal gangs operating in the UK.”