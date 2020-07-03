Public warned of danger of pubs in coronavirus battle ahead of opening

A stark warning of the danger pubs present in spreading coronavirus has been issued by the top scientists advising the Government on the eve of their reopening in England.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the coronavirus pandemic “is a long way from gone” as he urged the public to follow social-distancing rules when the lockdown is eased on Saturday.

Sir Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson and Professor Chris Whitty during Friday’s press conference (PA Video/PA)

Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, also warned of the danger of “superspreading” of Covid-19 occurring in pubs.

Stood between them at the Downing Street press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to “enjoy summer safely” so the ailing economy can be boosted without causing the virus to spread uncontrollably.

Professor Whitty added: “None of us believe, and I’m sure nobody watching this believes, this is a risk-free next step. It is absolutely not, that is why we have to be really serious about it.

“There’s no doubt these are environments whose principal job it is to bring people together, that’s a great thing to do socially but it’s also a great thing from the virus’s point of view.

“And therefore we do have to have a really clear and really disciplined approach to try and maintain social distancing whilst also enjoying pubs.”