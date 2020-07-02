Restaurants closing as Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia owner calls in administrators

Casual Dining Group, the owner of Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas, has said it will close 91 of its 250 restaurants.

Here is the full list of restaurants that will close.

– Airports

– Cafe Rouge Rapide Inverness Airport

– Bristol Airport

– The George Ale and Coffee House at Heathrow Terminal 5

– The Darwin Ale and Coffee House at Heathrow Terminal 3

– Jersey Airport

– Oriel Luton

– Oriel Heathrow Terminal 4

– La Salle Heathrow Terminal 2

– Bella Italia Luton

– Oriel Heathrow Terminal 3

– Huxleys Heathrow Terminal 5

– The Shipyard Jersey

– Belgo

– Belgo Kingsway

– Belgo Nottingham

– Belgo Central

– Bella Italia

– Newbury

– East Kilbride

– Baker Street

– Cambridge

– Cheltenham Prom

– Southampton Above Bar

– Blackpool Church

– Watford

– Plymouth

– Dunfermline

– Islington

– Gloucester Quays

– Hatfield

– Southend

– Didsbury

– Solihull

– Brighton Belotta

– Windsor

– Manchester Deans

– Camberley Atrium

– Aberdeen

– Loughborough

– Crewe

– Colliers Wood

– Brighton Marina

– Cardiff

– Shaftesbury Avenue

– Hemel Hempstead

– Leeds

– Silverlink

– Bexley

– New Brighton

– Orpington

– Manchester Piccadilly

– Cafe Rouge

– Bury St Edmonds

– Newbury

– Maidstone Earl Street

– Solihull

– Pinner

– Blackheath

– Harborne Birmingham

– Leamington Spa

– York

– Dulwich

– Epsom

– Birmingham Mailbox

– Woking

– Hitchin

– Oxford

– Leicester

– Chester

– Cheltenham

– Loughton

– Chelmsford

– Cambridge

– Edinburgh

– Southgate

– Esher

– Bromley

– Salisbury

– Canterbury Long

– Trafford Centre

– Exeter Princesshay

– Hertford

– Milton Keynes

– Las Iguanas

– Harrogate

– Brighton Marina

– Derby

– Sheffield

– Woking

– Chester

– Brunswick Square

– Braintree

– Bournemouth

– Norwich

– Newcastle