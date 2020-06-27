Rain, wind and weather warnings put an end to June heatwave

Rain, wind and weather warnings are bringing an end to the sweltering June heatwave.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain from 6am on Sunday until 3pm on Monday in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and the north of England, while gusts of up to 50mph are expected in some places.

An unsettled, cool and breezy #Sunday to come We have broken down your weather "#4cast" here: pic.twitter.com/v7lWNiTCwh — Met Office (@metoffice) June 27, 2020

As the nation baked under hot sun this week, temperatures on Sunday will reach a maximum of 22C in London, while other areas will not be as warm with highs in the mid to late teens expected.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “On the whole, certainly much more unsettled and cooler than what a lot of the UK experienced a couple of days ago.

“The wettest and the windiest weather will be across the northern half of the UK.”

He said the areas that weather warnings have been issued for can expect some “very wet weather”.

A total of 40mm to 50mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely, and a few places may see 90mm to 120mm, with the largest totals most likely across higher parts of Cumbria and Lancashire.

The Met Office is warning that the heavy persistent rain may lead to some disruption.