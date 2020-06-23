Man arrested on suspicion of murder of young father

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a young father.

Kyle Kelson, 25, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Brocks Drive, North Cheam, in the early hours of June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.45am.

The Metropolitan Police said that a 28 year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Whitstable, Kent, on Tuesday, during a pre-planned operation.

Mr Kelson, who lived in the Cheam area, was described by his mother Angella as “a much-loved father, son, brother and friend to so many people”.

She said: “His big, beautiful smile brought joy to all of us.”

Police, including firearms officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance had attended the scene, but their efforts were not enough to save Mr Kelson.

A post-mortem examination at St Helier Hospital on June 20 gave the cause of death as a shotgun wound to the head.

Police are seeking information about a ‘dark-coloured car’ that was seen driving away from the scene in North Cheam (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police are looking for information about a “dark-coloured car” that was seen driving away from the scene, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is in charge of the investigation, said.

Detectives are not certain about the make and model.

Mr Leonard said: “Our investigation continues to make progress, but I still need to hear from residents or people who were walking or driving through Brocks Drive in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? No matter how insignificant it may seem, you could have crucial information.”

He said: “A man has lost his life in violent circumstances and his family are devastated.

“They need and deserve answers and the community can help us provide them.

“If you have information, video or images that could help us, please contact us immediately.”