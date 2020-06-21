Reading terror attack victim named as teacher James Furlong

Teacher James Furlong has been named locally as one of the three victims of the Reading terror attack.

Mr Furlong was head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham, and died during the incident, which took place at 7pm on Saturday in Forbury Gardens, in the town centre.

Co-headteachers Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce paid tribute to Mr Furlong, and described him as a “kind and gentle man” who had a “real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students”.

In a statement, they said: “He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication. He was determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues and in doing so become active citizens and have a voice.

“As a Holt community, we all now need to absorb this sad news. Counsellors will be available for students and staff.

“Words cannot describe our shock and sadness at this time. Our thoughts are with his mum, dad, brother and family, and his friends and colleagues.

“He was a cherished colleague and he will be sadly missed.”

Lessons for tomorrow have been cancelled for all year groups, and counsellors will be onsite for students wishing to come to school and talk.

The local church will also be opened from 9am for people to go and light a candle in his memory.

Former pupils have paid tribute to the “inspirational” teacher, describing him as “the best”.

Jade Simon, a pupil at The Holt from 2012-2017, told the PA news agency: “He really was an incredible teacher.

“He was funny and kind and always made history fun and entertaining. History was always one of my favourite subjects and Mr Furlong always encouraged it.”

Keith Power, whose daughter attends the school, said: “He was a wonderful man. He was so helpful and supportive of my daughter. He had a real passion for history and teaching and was so caring of his pupils.

“It’s so senseless. So much hatred in the world right now. I fear for my kid’s futures.”

Responding to the news, Wokingham Labour tweeted: “Devastated to discover that James Furlong, one of the victims of the Reading stabbings, was a teacher at the Holt.

“His loss is a devastating blow to his family, colleagues, students, the wider Holt family and our whole community. Our thoughts are with them all.”