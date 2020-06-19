Lockdown restrictions ease across Scotland

Lockdown measures have been further relaxed across Scotland as the country moves into its second phase of restriction easing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that a number of measures similar to those already in place in England will come into effect.

The country has now moved into phase two of its four-part routemap out of lockdown, however some restrictions will be eased at a later date.

As we move into phase 2 of our route map, changes to restrictions are happening in stages. Here are some of the restrictions that will change in Scotland from Friday 19 June ⬇ Full details ➡ https://t.co/Z4C4g5RG9T pic.twitter.com/ndNF3IZTYw — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 18, 2020

Measures which come into effect on Friday include some people being able to meet another household indoors without physical distancing in an “extended household group arrangement”.

The move, similar to the “bubbles” already in place in England, will apply to those people who live alone or who live only with children under the age of 18.

The limit on meetings outside has increased from one extra household to two, while people can also use toilets indoors while visiting the outdoors of another household.

Guidelines urge people to continue staying in their local area as much as possible and not to travel more than broadly five miles for leisure or recreation.

Those who are shielding are now able to leave their home for exercise and to meet with one other household outdoors, with a maximum of eight people in total and physical distancing in place.

They can also take part in non-contact outdoor activities such as golf, hiking and fishing.