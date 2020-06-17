Advertising
What the papers say – June 17
Boris Johnson’s concession to footballer Marcus Rashford on school meals, and the new treatment for the coronavirus dominate the nation’s front pages.
Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to have school meals continue through summer leads most of the Wednesday papers, along with news on a new Covid-19 drug.
The Guardian leads on Marcus Rashford having forced Boris Johnson in a “humbling u-turn” on providing free school meals to impoverished children through the summer.
The Daily Mirror hails Mr Rashford’s victory under a headline of “Back of the net”.
Metro riffs on England’s most famous piece of football commentary, saying: “They thought free schools meals were all over, they’re not now!”
The Daily Star pokes some more fun, saying Rashford should have Mr Johnson’s job.
And the i leads with the same story under a headline of “Rashford 1, Johnson 0”.
The Independent carries the same scoreline, alongside a lead story on the “Cheap steroid hailed as a Covid-19 ‘breakthrough'”.
The Times leads on the new treatment, saying thousands of patients will receive the “life-saving” drug developed by British scientists.
The Daily Mail calls it a “50p-a-day pill to conquer Covid”, while the Daily Express also features the “wonder drug”.
And the Financial Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak will break the Government’s “triple lock” pensions vow.
