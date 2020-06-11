Man denies manslaughter over death of grandfather after Butlin’s bar fight

A man has denied manslaughter over the death of a grandfather following an incident at a Butlin’s holiday park.

Michael Loughlin was taken to hospital after a fight in a bar at the popular seaside resort in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, in June 2019.

The 52-year-old, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, had suffered a punch to the head and died four days later.

Billy Mongey, 32, appeared before a Lewes Crown Court judge on Thursday charged with manslaughter over the incident.

Speaking over Skype, he entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

Michael Loughlin, 52, died following the incident at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis (handout/PA)

Mongey, of Tooting Grove in Wandsworth, will stand trial on November 30 if the pandemic allows.

Mr Loughlin’s family paid tribute to him following his death.

They said: “Mick was a beloved partner, father, granddad, brother and uncle. He was a man who deeply loved his family and his family loved, doted and depended upon him.

“We are all truly lost without this generous, kind and funny man. He was the person we all went to in times of confusion and he never failed to give the right advice.

“We will carry our memories of him in our hearts forever.”

Mr Loughlin’s family said he was a dedicated supporter of Luton Town FC and he had been “over the moon” at their promotion.