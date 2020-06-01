In Pictures: The ‘new normal’ as markets and schools reopen and racing restarts

Pupils have begun returning to school as lockdown restrictions were eased across England.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms have also started reopening, while the first horse racing event in months was being staged and pigeons took to the skies for a race over Yorkshire.

Grace looks excited to be returning to school (Joe Giddens/PA)

Parents drop off children at Queen’s Hill Primary School in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lessons are taking place with reduced class sizes (Joe Giddens/PA)

Reception pupil Braydon washes his hands whilst watching an electronic timer (Joe Giddens/PA)

Parents drop off their children at a primary school in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

There was a big queue of people keen to shop at the Ikea store in Lakeside (Nick Ansell/PA)

The Ikea store reopened as part of a wider easing of lockdown restrictions in England (Nick Ansell/PA)

Staff at Arnold Clark in Liverpool walk past cars on the forecourt as showrooms opened for the first time since the lockdown in England (Peter Byrne/PA)

Signs at a car showroom in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman and child walk through Camden Market in north London, which has reopened (Aaron Chown/PA)

A street cleaner at Camden Market (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pigeon racing was the first sport to get under way (Jacob King (PA)

Thousands of birds belonging to members of the Barnsley Federation of Racing Pigeons (Jacob King/PA)

Some 4,465 pigeons took part in the first race (Jacob King/PA)

Greyhounds line up to go out for the first race at Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium (David Davies/PA)