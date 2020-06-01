Menu

In Pictures: The ‘new normal’ as markets and schools reopen and racing restarts

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

An easing of lockdown restrictions in England has seen some pupils return to schools and queues form at stores.

Lessons with reduced class sizes at a primary school in Norfolk

Pupils have begun returning to school as lockdown restrictions were eased across England.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms have also started reopening, while the first horse racing event in months was being staged and pigeons took to the skies for a race over Yorkshire.

A pupil waits to head into school
Grace looks excited to be returning to school (Joe Giddens/PA)
Parents drop off children at school
Parents drop off children at Queen’s Hill Primary School in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lessons are taking place with reduced class sizes
Lessons are taking place with reduced class sizes (Joe Giddens/PA)
A pupil washes his hands
Reception pupil Braydon washes his hands whilst watching an electronic timer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Parents drop off their children at a primary school in Norfolk
Parents drop off their children at a primary school in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Queue at Ikea shop
There was a big queue of people keen to shop at the Ikea store in Lakeside (Nick Ansell/PA)

Ikea store queue
The Ikea store reopened as part of a wider easing of lockdown restrictions in England (Nick Ansell/PA)
Car showroom forecourt
Staff at Arnold Clark in Liverpool walk past cars on the forecourt as showrooms opened for the first time since the lockdown in England (Peter Byrne/PA)
Signs at a car showroom in Liverpool
Signs at a car showroom in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Camden Market
A woman and child walk through Camden Market in north London, which has reopened (Aaron Chown/PA)

A street cleaner at Camden Market
A street cleaner at Camden Market (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pigeon racing
Pigeon racing was the first sport to get under way (Jacob King (PA)
Racing pigeons are released
Thousands of birds belonging to members of the Barnsley Federation of Racing Pigeons (Jacob King/PA)
Racing pigeons
Some 4,465 pigeons took part in the first race (Jacob King/PA)
Greyhound racing
Greyhounds line up to go out for the first race at Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium (David Davies/PA)
Greyhoung racing
A race at Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium (David Davies/PA)
