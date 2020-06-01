Advertising
In Pictures: The ‘new normal’ as markets and schools reopen and racing restarts
An easing of lockdown restrictions in England has seen some pupils return to schools and queues form at stores.
Pupils have begun returning to school as lockdown restrictions were eased across England.
Outdoor markets and car showrooms have also started reopening, while the first horse racing event in months was being staged and pigeons took to the skies for a race over Yorkshire.
