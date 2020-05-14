Poundland to reopen 36 stores from next week

Poundland has laid out plans to reopen 36 of its stores that have been closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The discount chain said it will resume trade in these shops on Monday in the first phase of its plans to reopen all stores that have been “hibernating” since the Government-mandated lockdown.

The retailer has kept most of its branches open for essential shopping but closed the doors to around one in nine stores in March.

Ayr Central

Basildon Eastgate

Belfast Castlecourt

Bootle

Bradford Westfield

Chatham Pentagon

Colchester St Johns

Cork Merchant Quay

Dublin Mary Street

Doncaster Wheatley retail park

Eastleigh Swan shopping centre

Enniskillen Erneside

Gateshead Metro Centre

Great Yarmouth Regent Road

Harrogate

Harrow St Anns Road

Ipswich

Kendal

Kingston upon Thames

Lakeside Thurrock

Lowestoft Britten

Maidstone Chequers shopping centre

Milton Keynes Centre

Mansfield Four Seasons

Mullingar Fairgreen Centre

Newport Gwent Kingsway

Newry Buttercrane

Newry Quays

Northampton Gold Street

Norwich Castle Mall

Romford Brewery retail park

Shrewsbury

Southend Royals

Sunderland High Street

Waltham Abbey

Wembley High Road

It said these stores were largely sites where it had another branch nearby or were in shopping centres that had difficulty remaining open.

Poundland will gradually reopen the doors to its remaining UK and Ireland stores over the coming weeks in a process it has dubbed Operation Sleeping Beauty.

It said robust health and safety measures will operate in these stores as they have done in Poundland shops that remained open through the lockdown.

These measures include floor markers, marshals at doors to limit customer numbers, screens at checkouts, the closure of some checkouts to make social distancing easier and “rigorous hygiene routines”.

Advertising

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail director, said: “We’ve never been prouder of our role as a retailer at the heart of communities and high streets.

“While safety has to come first, we’re delighted to be able to begin reopening hibernating Poundland stores to fully serve those communities across the UK with the essentials they need.”

The Poundland stores that will reopen on Monday May 18 are:

Ayr Central

Basildon Eastgate

Belfast Castlecourt

Bootle

Bradford Westfield

Chatham Pentagon

Colchester St Johns

Cork Merchant Quay

Dublin Mary Street

Doncaster Wheatley retail park

Eastleigh Swan shopping centre

Enniskillen Erneside

Gateshead Metro Centre

Great Yarmouth Regent Road

Harrogate

Harrow St Anns Road

Ipswich

Kendal

Kingston upon Thames

Lakeside Thurrock

Lowestoft Britten

Maidstone Chequers shopping centre

Milton Keynes Centre

Mansfield Four Seasons

Mullingar Fairgreen Centre

Newport Gwent Kingsway

Newry Buttercrane

Newry Quays

Northampton Gold Street

Norwich Castle Mall

Romford Brewery retail park

Shrewsbury

Southend Royals

Sunderland High Street

Waltham Abbey

Wembley High Road