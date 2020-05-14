Advertising
Poundland to reopen 36 stores from next week
The discount retailer closed the doors at around one in nine of its branches due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Poundland has laid out plans to reopen 36 of its stores that have been closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The discount chain said it will resume trade in these shops on Monday in the first phase of its plans to reopen all stores that have been “hibernating” since the Government-mandated lockdown.
The retailer has kept most of its branches open for essential shopping but closed the doors to around one in nine stores in March.
It said these stores were largely sites where it had another branch nearby or were in shopping centres that had difficulty remaining open.
Poundland will gradually reopen the doors to its remaining UK and Ireland stores over the coming weeks in a process it has dubbed Operation Sleeping Beauty.
It said robust health and safety measures will operate in these stores as they have done in Poundland shops that remained open through the lockdown.
These measures include floor markers, marshals at doors to limit customer numbers, screens at checkouts, the closure of some checkouts to make social distancing easier and “rigorous hygiene routines”.
Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail director, said: “We’ve never been prouder of our role as a retailer at the heart of communities and high streets.
“While safety has to come first, we’re delighted to be able to begin reopening hibernating Poundland stores to fully serve those communities across the UK with the essentials they need.”
The Poundland stores that will reopen on Monday May 18 are:
Ayr Central
Basildon Eastgate
Belfast Castlecourt
Bootle
Bradford Westfield
Chatham Pentagon
Colchester St Johns
Cork Merchant Quay
Dublin Mary Street
Doncaster Wheatley retail park
Eastleigh Swan shopping centre
Enniskillen Erneside
Gateshead Metro Centre
Great Yarmouth Regent Road
Harrogate
Harrow St Anns Road
Ipswich
Kendal
Kingston upon Thames
Lakeside Thurrock
Lowestoft Britten
Maidstone Chequers shopping centre
Milton Keynes Centre
Mansfield Four Seasons
Mullingar Fairgreen Centre
Newport Gwent Kingsway
Newry Buttercrane
Newry Quays
Northampton Gold Street
Norwich Castle Mall
Romford Brewery retail park
Shrewsbury
Southend Royals
Sunderland High Street
Waltham Abbey
Wembley High Road
