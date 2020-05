Events marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak – but people are still marking the occasion with colourful decorations.

The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tables were set ready for morning tea celebrations (Peter Byrne/PA)

A restored Second World War amphibious DUKW vehicle drives through Helpston near Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over the London Eye on the banks of the River Thames (Marc Ward/PA)

Piper Louise Marshall plays at dawn along Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach as dawn breaks on VE Day (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sheila Daphne, 68, waves to a friend as she joins in her street’s celebrations in Duncan Avenue, Redcar (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A display by the Ministry of Defence and the British Legion on the Lights in Piccadilly Circus in central London to thank Second World War veterans (Yui Mok/PA)

Residents in Thorner, West Yorkshire pay tribute to the fallen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wendy Doig and Roy Barker from St James Church in Woolton Village dress Jimmy the War Horse ahead of VE Day celebrations (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dog Wilson ready to mark the occasion (Joe Giddens/PA)

Children from Breadsall Primary School in Derby held a VE Day lunch party on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)

A good time was had by all (Danny Lawson/PA)

A giant Union flag was drawn in the sand on the beach beneath Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland by maintenance manager Andrew Heeley, 56 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Alex Glover, 10, dressed as a Second World War evacuee outside his home in Sittingbourne, Kent, where he has created a VE Day theme which includes a tribute to 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore (Gareth Fuller/PA)