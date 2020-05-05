Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs and end Gatwick flights

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to cut more than 3,000 jobs and end its operation at Gatwick.

The airline said it will reduce its workforce by 3,150 people – equivalent to more than a 30% cut.

Flights from Gatwick – closed due to the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic – will not restart.

Some routes will be switched to Heathrow.

Chief executive Shai Weiss said the carrier must take steps to “reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible”.

The airline said talks with the Government about obtaining additional funding during the coronavirus lockdown “are ongoing”.

Founder Sir Richard Branson recently warned the carrier will collapse unless it receives Government support.

Rival airline British Airways announced last week it plans to cut 12,000 jobs.