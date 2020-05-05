RAF jets bomb Islamic State caves in Iraq

RAF fighter jets have bombed six caves being used as a base for so-called Islamic State (IS) militants in northern Iraq.

Two Typhoon jets, flying out of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, used Paveway IV guided bombs to hit the cave entrances during the night-time strike on April 28.

Military intelligence had confirmed that a group of IS militants were based in the caves, north east of the city of Bayji, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The moment one of the bombs hits a cave entrance (Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)

“Surveillance confirmed all the weapons struck their targets successfully, removing more Daesh fighters from the battlefield and further downgrading the terrorist movement,” the MoD said in a statement.

The Typhoons were supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker and were joined by other coalition aircraft in the attack.

The strike took place following a “thorough check” of the surrounding area for any non-combatants, the MoD added.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “The strikes continue because the Daesh threat is relentless and so will we be.”

The RAF is flying daily armed reconnaissance missions over Iraq and eastern Syria as part of the fight against IS, the MoD said.