KFC to reopen 80 more restaurants for delivery across UK

KFC is to reopen 80 more restaurants for deliveries as it becomes the latest fast food chain to ramp up its plans in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

The fried chicken chain has gradually opened 20 of its sites over the past two weeks for deliveries only.

It said it will now reopen an additional 80 restaurants across the UK this week, taking its total to 100 by Monday.

The chain, which has over 900 sites nationwide and employs around 24,000 people, shut all its restaurants last month due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The raft of reopenings comes as rivals including Burger King and Pret a Manger also push forward in restarting operations for deliveries.

McDonalds said on Tuesday that it is carrying out tests behind closed doors this week in preparation for reopening sites.

KFC said it will serve a “limited menu” to help smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing, while “stringent processes and hygiene measures” are in place.

Advertising

Paula MacKenzie, managing director for KFC UK & Ireland, said: “I’m really proud of the way we, with our franchise partners, have been able to carefully get some of our restaurants back open for delivery over the last two weeks.

“This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that’s key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.

“I’m hugely appreciative of our team members who have returned to work – it’s a challenging time for everyone, but we’re so glad to play our part in helping to feed the nation.”

Food will be delivered through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats, it said.

The company also said it will continue to donate meals to the NHS and key workers, committing to deliver 10,000 meals a week in partnership with Deliveroo.