What the papers say – April 21

Issues around the acquisition of masks, gowns and gloves to protect against coronavirus lead many of Tuesday’s national papers.

Advising people in the general community to wear masks “would backfire” if increased demand left healthcare workers unable to access personal protective equipment (PPE), The Times reports.

But the Daily Star says the call by 100 of the country’s top doctors for people to wear a mask whenever outside could result in the country becoming “Zorronation Street”.

Tomorrow's #frontpage – Zorronation Street: 100 Top Docs say do NO go out without a mask#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fw2tlgaUA7 — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 20, 2020

Metro reports the virus has killed “at least 100 health and social care workers” and the i says NHS medics have asked the Government to “save our staff” by providing sufficient PPE.

The head of the Royal College of Anaesthetists has told The Independent that doctors “should not treat patients if they don’t have the protective equipment they need to keep them safe”.

Ministers have been “warned of exponential rise in fatalities” if lockdown measures are eased, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 21 April 2020: Ministers warned of exponential rise in fatalities if lockdown eased pic.twitter.com/xQgEzQIJve — The Guardian (@guardian) April 20, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports on a potential rift within Cabinet as it says Number 10 “casts doubt” over Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s “arbitrary” pledge to test 100,000 people per day for the virus.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Downing Street cast doubt on Hancock tests pledge' #TomorrowsPapersToday #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0OdiypnK51 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 20, 2020

The Daily Express calls for extra support for the families of NHS “care heroes” who lost their lives after testing positive to Covid-19.

Photographs of empty virus testing sites in Manchester, Cardiff and Brighton feature on the front of the Daily Mirror, which calls the Government’s efforts a “failure”, while the Daily Mail says the head of intelligence agency GCHQ has warned families face a “Plague of virus web scammers”.

The Sun praises the “Grand Bold Duke” of Edinburgh for his expression of gratitude to NHS workers, which the paper says took place as his “grandson Harry moaned in Los Angeles about the press”.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Prince Philip sent a stirring message of thanks to the UK's coronavirus heroes' https://t.co/arkg7qRIDi pic.twitter.com/6AYk6ZDA4m — The Sun (@TheSun) April 20, 2020

And the Financial Times reports the US oil price has gone negative “as coronavirus shatters demand”.