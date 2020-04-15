Sons pay tribute to ‘superhero’ specialist who died after contracting Covid-19

A consultant who died after contracting coronavirus has been remembered as a “superhero dad” by his children.

Father-of-two Dr Peter Tun worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old died in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Reading on Monday.

“Our family is immensely proud of our superhero dad,” his sons said in a statement.

“He used to say ‘Treat all your patients like they are your own family’, and this speaks to the type of character that he had.

“To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day.”

Steve McManus, chief executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The passing of Peter has sent a wave of grief throughout the entire organisation.

“Tributes have been pouring in from staff who have worked with Peter over the years and he will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, we extend our sincere condolences to Peter’s family, friends and colleagues.”