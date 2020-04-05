Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet?

New Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has announced the first members of his shadow cabinet.

Here are profiles of some of the appointees.

– Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary

Lisa Nandy has been handed one of the biggest and most important roles in Sir Keir’s shadow cabinet – that of shadow foreign secretary.

It comes after she came last in the final run-off for the Labour leadership, following a campaign in which she impressed many with her handling of big interviews.

The Wigan MP comes from political stock, with her maternal grandfather having been a Liberal MP while her father, Dipak Nandy, is a Marxist racial equalities campaigner.

Before her election in 2010, Ms Nandy worked for the youth homelessness charity Centrepoint and The Children’s Society.

Having founded the Centre For Towns think tank, the 40-year-old has been outspoken about the need to win back Labour’s former industrial heartlands where voters switched in their droves to the Conservatives at the last election.

– Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary

Honoured to be appointed @UKLabour Shadow Home Secretary. The immediate task is to focus on the #coronaviruscrisis: as @Keir_Starmer said this morning, we will work constructively with the Government, not scoring political points, but also asking the difficult questions needed. — Nick Thomas-Symonds MP (@NickTorfaen) April 5, 2020

Nick Thomas-Symonds’s route into mainstream politics followed a well-trodden path.

Like so many before him, the new shadow home secretary went to Oxford University, studying politics, philosophy and economics at the turn of the new millennium.

He later trained as a barrister and spent more than a decade lecturing in 20th century British government at his former college.

Mr Thomas-Symonds was first elected as the Labour MP for Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Wales, in May 2015 and holds the distinction of representing the constituency where he was born.

He has also written biographies on two esteemed Labour politicians – Clement Attlee and Nye Bevan, architects of the welfare state and the NHS respectively.

His website states that he lives in the constituency, in Abersychan, with his wife Rebecca, his daughters Matilda and Florence, his son William, and their dog Pippa.

– Anneliese Dodds, shadow chancellor of the Exchequer

Anneliese Dodds with former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn (Ben Birchall/PA)

Labour MP for Oxford East since June 2017, Anneliese Dodds previously served under Jeremy Corbyn as a shadow Treasury minister – a position she took up just a month after being elected to Parliament.

Before taking up her seat in Westminster three years ago, the new shadow chancellor represented Oxford as an MEP, where she served on the economic and monetary affairs committee.

In her life before politics, Ms Dodds worked as an academic and it is thought her research focused on public policy and risk in different industries, sectors and nations.

According to her website, housing and investment in public services including the NHS, social care and schools are among her key interests.

Her website also says that she lives on Rose Hill, Oxfordshire, with her partner Ed and two children, Freddie and Isabella.

– Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

It is a huge honour to be appointed by @Keir_Starmer to be shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, shadowing the Cabinet Office. I look forward to working with Keir and Team @UKLabour as we provide a constructive opposition at this incredibly difficult time for our country. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) April 5, 2020

Rachel Reeves, the new shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will next month mark a decade as an MP.

The former Bank of England economist was elected MP for Leeds West in May 2010, and has held a range of positions in the shadow cabinet, including shadow pensions minister, shadow chief secretary to the treasury, and shadow secretary of state for work and pensions.

A long-term friend of killed Labour colleague Jo Cox, mother-of-two Ms Reeves triggered grumbles from some when she announced she would go on maternity leave shortly after the 2015 general election.

She is the sister of Lewisham West and Penge MP Ellie Reeves.

Ms Reeves has campaigned on issues such as abolishing the bedroom tax and reforming debt collection practices.