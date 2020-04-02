Beauty firm pledges £5m to help Manchester tackle Covid-19

A beauty and fitness firm has pledged a £5 million Covid-19 aid package to support vulnerable communities, key workers and emergency services in Manchester.

The Hut Group (THG), which makes and supplies nutritional supplements, vitamins, personal care and hygiene products, is distributing another £5m elsewhere in the UK and globally.

Based in the city, THG will give a £1m donation to charities in the Manchester area and £4m worth of “critical products and services” will be sent to NHS staff on the frontline and vulnerable people.

The £1m cash injection will be split between the city council’s We Love Mcr charity and the homeless charity of Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, welcomed a £500,000 cash boost for homeless (Danny Lawson/PA)

In recent weeks, THG says it has been racing to meet rapidly increased global online demand for its products and has also started manufacturing hand sanitisers.

The company is also providing 70 luxury rooms at its two city centre hotels – Great John Street Hotel and King Street Townhouse – for NHS staff and Greater Manchester Police employees to stay there for free if they working away from their families over the next three months.

THG workers at its Warrington Omega site in Burtonwood have been given free meals for two to take home at the end of their shifts to ease the number of supermarket visits.

The Hut Group is to provide free rooms at the King Street Townhouse for NHS workers and police (The Hut Group/PA)

Matthew Moulding, founder and chief executive Officer of THG, said: “These are unprecedented times and THG has an obligation to support those in need, not only as a major regional employer but because we have the ability to do so. Everyone at THG wants to help in any way they can. Manchester and the surrounding areas are our home and we have a huge sense of loyalty to the local community.”

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: “This is a remarkably generous move by The Hut Group which will provide a big boost to the city’s collective efforts to tackle coronavirus and its impacts.

“It reflects the sense of wider social responsibility and commitment to the city which THG have demonstrated since they first arrived here.”

Mr Burnham said: “The Hut Group’s support will enable us to provide better support to homeless people as well as recognise the selfless work of our heroic NHS staff and other frontline workers.”