The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn have announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.

The pair were first pictured together in 2006 and tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor two years later.

Peter Phillips and his then girlfriend Autumn Kelly arrive at Cheltenham Races in 2006 (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The couple, pictured arriving at Port Ellen in Islay, spent a week on the Hebridean Princess later the same year, cruising around the Western Isles to celebrate the Queen’s 80th birthday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen’s eldest grandson and Canadian Ms Kelly got married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2008 (Ian McIlgorm/PA)

The pair leave after the ceremony (PA)

Peter and Autumn Phillips attend his cousin William’s wedding to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 (David Jones/PA)

The couple, pictured with daughter Savannah, attended the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall in July the same year and are seen leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following the ceremony (David Cheskin/PA)

The family attended the Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing in August 2011 (Tim Ireland/PA)

The Phillips at the Royal Ascot meeting in 2013 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The pair leave St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk following the traditional Christmas Day service in 2014 (Chris Radburn/PA)

Mike Tindall, left, holds daughter Mia as he joins Peter and Autumn to watch his wife Zara Phillips compete on Rum Expectations at the Land Rover Gatcombe Horse Trials 2016 at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. Peter is Zara’s older brother (Steve Parsons/PA)

The pair and and their two daughters Savannah, right, and Isla on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

Autumn Phillips walks with her daughters at Gatcombe Park in 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Isla (left) is seven and Savannah is nine (Joe Giddnes/PA)

Peter Phillips with his daughters at Gatcombe Park in 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA)

With the Queen on day five of Royal Ascot in 2019 (Jonathan Brady/PA)