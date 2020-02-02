What the papers say – February 2

Boris Johnson’s warning to EU leaders that there will be “no more concessions” over any post-Brexit trade deal leads the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph and the Sunday Express lead with Mr Johnson’s trade ultimatum for Brussels.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Johnson fury as EU reneges on deal'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yl96iWpPt9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, The Observer and The Independent say that a lack of a trade deal would see Britain contending with an “economic unknown”.

Staying with Brexit, The Sunday Times says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has ordered UK diplomats to distance themselves from their former EU allies.

Advertising

In The Sunday Times tomorrow: UK diplomats told to spurn old EU allies. And: what Choupette, the world's richest cat, did next pic.twitter.com/OFbjyZ6gtR — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) February 1, 2020

Moving onto the royal family, the Sunday Mirror leads with the Prince of Wales receiving fresh criticism over his use of a private helicopter to travel to Cambridge for a speech on cutting carbon emissions.

And the Mail on Sunday says it has obtained messages sent by the Duke of York in 2011 that were directed at one of his alleged victims.

Advertising

Revealed: Prince Andrew described his alleged victim Virginia Roberts as ‘a very sick girl’ AND he sent a repellent ‘joke’ about breast cancer. pic.twitter.com/sYKFmocZYe — Mark Hookham (@MarkHookham) February 1, 2020

The Sunday People reports a police chief who is heading a probe into the death of a man at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore is convinced the victim was raped and murdered.

And the Daily Star says that Channel 4 is considering reviving Celebrity Big Brother.