Ferrari and Porsche drivers spared jail over crash

Two supercar drivers have been spared jail after damaging their vehicles in a collision.

Images released by South Yorkshire Police show a smashed-up grey Ferrari 458 and red Porsche following the incident on the Tinsley roundabout in Sheffield.

Witnesses told the force that the two motorists had been adopting “racing style” behaviour in the lead-up to the crash, which took place at 7.55pm on May 20 2018.

The Porsche driver, Henry James Hibbs, 27, suffered minor injuries in the collision, while the Ferrari driver, 32-year-old Carl Hartley, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, fled from the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, a force spokesman said.

He later identified himself as being involved in the incident, but said the smash had taken place because his brakes had failed.

But extensive checks found no damage to the vehicle’s brakes, and investigators also discovered that the Ferrari’s airbags had deployed with the car travelling at 68mph.

The Porsche involved in the crash, driven by Henry James Hibbs, 27 (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

The road the crash happened on has a 50mph speed limit, South Yorkshire Police said.

Hibbs, of New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of dangerous driving, while Hartley admitted the same offence at the start of the trial, the force added.

A spokesman said that, on Wednesday, Hibbs was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 220 hours unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Hartley, meanwhile, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to undergo 200 hours unpaid work, the force added.

He too was disqualified from driving for two years.

Pc Rod McEnery said: “Numerous witnesses came forward, all highlighting the ‘dangerous’, ‘unsafe’ and ‘racing style’ behaviour that the drivers had been showcasing across South Yorkshire.

“Vehicles racing and travelling at speed are a dangerous combination and this collision could have seriously injured the drivers and innocent road users.

“I hope Hibbs and Hartley reflect on what consequences their actions could have had.”