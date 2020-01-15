Duke of Sussex announces location of 2022 Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex has announced that the German city of Dusseldorf will be the host for the Invictus Games in 2022.

Harry, who created the event for wounded armed forces personnel and veterans, said he hoped Germany was ready for an “incredible” week of sport.

His announcement on Wednesday comes amid a tumultuous week for the royal family and just days after he was involved in crisis talks with the Queen at Sandringham over his and his wife’s future roles.

In a statement, Harry said: “I am honoured that Germany will take the Invictus story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Dusseldorf in 2022.

“Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery.

“I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!

“I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

The event – which was first held in 2014 – sees wounded, injured or sick armed forces personnel take part in various adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing.

Harry said the 2022 games will bring together more than 500 competitors from 20 nations, with events held across the city in west Germany over the course of a week.

Thomas Geisel, mayor of Dusseldorf, said: “The state capital is looking forward to competitors from all over the world, and with its enthusiastic audience and expertise in organising major sporting events, will make the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2022 in the Arena Sportspark an outstanding event – with lots of heart and emotion.”

Following a summit at Sandringham on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan would begin a “transition period” in which they would split their time between the UK and Canada as they step back as frontline royals and become financially independent.

The summit convened by the monarch brought together Harry, William and the Prince of Wales.

Harry also said the upcoming Invictus Games at The Hague in May this year will include two new nations – Belgium and the Republic of Korea.