Three Britons dead after Iran plane crash which killed 180
The Ukrainian passenger plane crashed moments after take off
Three Britons have died after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed moments after take off from Iran, officials in Kyiv have confirmed.
All 180 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flight from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran to Kyiv were killed on Wednesday morning.
Iranian state television said the crash was because of mechanical issues.
