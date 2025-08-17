Servants’ bells and car from Downton Abbey among props and costumes at auction

Dozens of costumes, props and even a car used in period drama Downton Abbey are to be sold at auction for charity.

Fans will be able to purchase a dress worn by the late Dame Maggie Smith, who starred in the ITV programme’s six series and two of its films as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham.

Other lots include the wedding dress Michelle Dockery wore as Lady Mary Crawley when she married Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens), the distinctive bell wall from the servants’ hall, and the Grantham family car, a 1925 Sunbeam Saloon.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech starred in Downton Abbey on TV and film (PA)

The car, which auction house Bonhams say is one of about 45 of the vehicles which survive, has an estimated sale price of £25,000 to £35,000.

A script from series one, episode one, signed by cast members including Dame Maggie, Hugh Bonneville and Samantha Bond, is listed for an estimated £600 to £800.

The set pieces, props and costumes will be on display at a free exhibition at Bonhams sale room in New Bond Street, central London, frin Monday until September 16.

Highclere Castle in Hampshire, where Downton Abbey was filmed (PA)

Proceeds from the auction will go to Together for Short Lives, a charity supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

“The world of Downton Abbey is beloved around the globe for its rich, timeless storytelling,” Gareth Neame, the show’s executive producer said.

“These iconic set items hold a special place in that history, and we are proud to see them help support the vital work of Together for Short Lives.”

The auction is available for bidding online from Monday at bonhams.com/auction/31605/downton-abbey-the-auction.