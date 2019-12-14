Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another woman was seriously injured in a stabbing incident.

Two women, aged 39 and 28, were taken to hospital for treatment after the incident on Atherton Road in Hindley Green, Greater Manchester at about 10.30am on Saturday.

The 39-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The 28-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries and discharged before being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

She remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detective Inspector Nathan Percival said investigative and forensic work is ongoing at the scene and called for anyone with information to contact police.

“This was a violent incident which has left a woman in hospital with serious injuries,” he said in a statement.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, police said earlier.