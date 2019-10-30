Oscar-winner Olivia Colman to receive CBE at Buckingham Palace

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is to receive her CBE at a royal investiture at Buckingham Palace.

The 45-year-old will be honoured at the ceremony on Thursday for her services to drama under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

Colman won an Oscar for best actress following her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite earlier this year.

Presenter Bettany Hughes will receive her OBE at the royal investiture (David Parry/PA)

Historian and TV presenter Bettany Hughes will also receive her OBE for her services to history during the ceremony.

Former Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkey will receive an OBE for his services to music.

Sharkey, 61, was the lead vocalist of the Northern Irish pop-punk band, best known for the hit single Teenage Kicks.

British cave divers Joshua Bratchley and Connor Roe, who helped save a youth football team trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018, will also receive their MBEs.