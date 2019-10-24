Yobs jailed after CCTV captures attack on man using walking stick

Two thugs caught on CCTV as they launched a violent attack on a 56-year-old man at a bus stop have been jailed.

Kyle Causer and Tayub Zaman teamed up to hold down and hit the victim, who they could see was using a walking stick, in the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham in July.

The victim was struck with an iron bar and was kicked while he was on the ground, suffering a head wound, before Causer and Zaman fled the scene empty-handed after a member of the public went to the victim’s aid.

Initial inquiries failed to identify the offenders and a police CCTV appeal was issued two weeks later, with footage showing the assault and a Volkswagen Polo linked to Zaman.

Remember this nasty street attack on a man with a walking stick at a bus stop? After we issued the footage, we got their names and today they've been jailed for more than four years each. Thanks for all your shares! Full story ➡ https://t.co/CQxsNuexVf pic.twitter.com/kPjipWSM52 — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) October 24, 2019

Causer, aged 25, of no fixed address, admitted assault with intent to rob and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to four years and four months at Birmingham Crown Court earlier this week.

Zaman, also aged 25 and of Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, pleaded guilty to the same offences and was jailed for four years and six months.

Commenting on the inquiry, Detective Constable Craig Tennant said: “This was a very nasty attack on a man who was clearly vulnerable.

“He was waiting for a bus and would have been completely oblivious to the appalling assault to come.

“His injuries could have been much worse had it not been for the intervention of the passer-by.

“The public were rightly sickened by the attack and their information played a crucial role in ensuring we got the men responsible.”