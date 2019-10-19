What the papers say – October 19

Brexit dominates Saturday’s front pages, while there are also stories on a 33-year-old murder case and a television host.

The Times says Downing Street has “angrily accused a group of former Conservative MPs … of joining attempts to undermine Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Johnson is edging towards victory.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson faces a Brexit extension even if his deal is passed, the Financial Times covers similar ground, and The Sun features an open letter by the prime minister to its readers.

Guardian front page, Saturday 19 October 2019: PM faces Brexit extension even if his deal is passed pic.twitter.com/yIMiWz3W33 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 18, 2019

FT: Johnson faces fresh hurdle before Brexit High Noon in Westminster #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I32t1AfYYJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 18, 2019

The i calls Saturday “Johnson’s day of reckoning”, while The Independent says “MPs choose sides to have their say … so join us to demand yours.”

The Daily Mail leads with its poll saying Britain wants MPs to stop delaying and back Mr Johnson’s plan.

The Daily Express tells MP’s they should “Respect the will of the people.”

EXPRESS: Respect the will of the people #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gYjJN740jR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 18, 2019

Away from Brexit, the Daily Mirror splashes on a claim there is new evidence in the case of convicted murderer Jeremy Bamber.

Tomorrow's front page: Bambi Killer: New Evidence – Murderer’s appeal bid after cops’ phone log is found 33 years on #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/uK9g1N1u2K — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 18, 2019

And the Daily Star focuses on TV host Jeremy Kyle’s alleged behaviour towards “vulnerable telly guests”.