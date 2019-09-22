Third boy arrested in Slough skate park murder probe

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Slough have arrested a third boy on suspicion of murder.

At about 6.30pm on Saturday, a boy was stabbed in a skate park in Salt Hill Park.

Two 15-year-old boys have already been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody, Thames Valley Police said.

A third boy, aged 17, has also now been arrested on suspicion of murder and is also in police custody.

On Sunday afternoon, a post-mortem took place which has given the victim’s cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

His next of kin has been informed and continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said: “We have now made three arrests as our murder investigation progresses.

“A scene watch which has been in place at Salt Hill Park will soon be lifted and the park will be reopened to the public as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone for their patience throughout this.

“I am still appealing for information about this offence, so if you have any details which could be relevant to our investigation, please call 101, quoting reference number 1240 21/9.”

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.