Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson survives attempt to oust him

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has survived an attempt to oust him but his post will be reviewed.

A bitter row about Mr Watson’s position overshadowed the start of Labour’s party conference in Brighton.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) had been expected to vote on a motion to abolish the post in a meeting on Saturday.

But following an intervention by party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the potentially explosive vote did not take place.

Jeremy Corbyn proposed that the motion not go to a vote, a source said (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Labour source said: “Jeremy Corbyn proposed that the motion not go to a vote and instead that there be a review of the position of deputy leader and other positions in support of the leader.

“This will consider how democratic accountability can be strengthened to give members a greater say, expanding the number of elected positions, and how diverse representation can be further improved.

“The NEC agreed to his proposal.”

Mr Watson has publicly clashed with Mr Corbyn on a number of occasions and has been pushing for Labour to back staying in the European Union in any future referendum.

He recently called for a new Brexit referendum to be held before a general election.