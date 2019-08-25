Advertising
In Pictures: Bog snorkellers compete in championship in Wales
The 34th edition of the annual event produced plenty of fancy dress.
The 34th annual World Bog Snorkelling Championships took place in Waen Rhydd bog, Wales on Sunday, with plenty taking part in fancy dress.
Participants took part from around the world in 2018, and this year saw yet more competitors snorkel through the bog in Llanwrtyd Wells.
The idea was apparently initially conceived in a pub, and sees competitors attempting to set the fastest time.
