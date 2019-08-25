Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Bog snorkellers compete in championship in Wales

UK News | Published:

The 34th edition of the annual event produced plenty of fancy dress.

World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019

The 34th annual World Bog Snorkelling Championships took place in Waen Rhydd bog, Wales on Sunday, with plenty taking part in fancy dress.

Participants took part from around the world in 2018, and this year saw yet more competitors snorkel through the bog in Llanwrtyd Wells.

World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019
(Jacob King/PA)

The idea was apparently initially conceived in a pub, and sees competitors attempting to set the fastest time.

World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019
(Jacob King/PA)

Advertising

World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
World Bog Snorkelling Championships 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News