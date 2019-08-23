Advertising
In Pictures: Fun in the sun ahead of bank holiday heatwave
Temperatures have been rising following early-morning fog in parts of the UK.
People across Britain have been enjoying the warm weather ahead of a predicted August bank holiday heatwave.
Temperatures have been increasing following early-morning fog in parts of the UK.
By Monday, temperatures could reach 33C (91.4F) in southern England – which would set a new record for the late bank holiday weekend.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.