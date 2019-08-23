In Pictures: Fun in the sun ahead of bank holiday heatwave

People across Britain have been enjoying the warm weather ahead of a predicted August bank holiday heatwave.

People play in the sea next to South Parade pier on Southsea beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Temperatures have been increasing following early-morning fog in parts of the UK.

On the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Monday, temperatures could reach 33C (91.4F) in southern England – which would set a new record for the late bank holiday weekend.

A yacht sails on a calm sea (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Paddle boarders at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)