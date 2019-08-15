Man stabbed outside Home Office in central London

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing outside a Government building in central London.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the assault on Marsham Street in Westminster.

The victim went inside the Home Office building for help. The building is on lock-down.

Police officers in Marsham Street, Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

An image shared online appeared to show a bloodied, topless man being helped by a police officer as well as someone from the ambulance service.

A cordon has been set up, with two police cars outside and several others parked nearby.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called shortly after 1pm on Thursday to a report of a man with a knife on the street.

They said inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident.