Cabinet profile: Priti Patel, the yo-yo minister welcomed in from the cold

Priti Patel was a rising star in Theresa May’s Conservative Party whose fall, and subsequent recovery, have been equally swift.

An ambitious Brexiteer and free market enthusiast from the right of the party, she had been tipped for further promotion in a Cabinet in which Mrs May was keen to highlight female talent.

She was widely believed to harbour leadership ambitions, and some Westminster watchers regarded her “freelancing” meetings with members of the Israeli government as part of a possible drive to boost her personal contacts and standing ahead of an eventual pitch for the top spot.

Elected to Parliament in 2010 at the age of 38, she achieved ministerial rank four years later as exchequer secretary to the Treasury, before promotion to employment minister following David Cameron’s 2015 general election victory.

She was one of the ministers who took advantage of Mr Cameron’s decision to allow members of his Government to argue on both sides of the EU referendum and played a prominent role in the Leave campaign.

Priti Patel with David Cameron (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Her appointment as international development secretary was greeted with concern by some in the aid community, who recalled that she had previously called for her new ministry to be replaced by a Department for International Trade and Development with greater focus on boosting UK business opportunities in the developing world.

But she quit the Cabinet in November 2017 over secret meetings with senior Israeli figures and acknowledged that her actions “fell below the high standards” expected.

Priti Patel was international development secretary (Yui Mok/PA)

The 47-year-old was born in Harrow, north London, the daughter of parents who came to Britain from Idi Amin’s Uganda in the 1960s.

She studied at a comprehensive school in Watford before taking a degree in economics, sociology and social anthropology at Keele University and a post-graduate diploma in government and politics at Essex.