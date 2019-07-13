Menu

In Video: Maize maze pays tribute to Lion King

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The York Maze has designed a path that includes a lion, a warthog and a meerkat.

A 15-acre maze in North Yorkshire that’s made entirely out of maize plants has unveiled this year’s design, and it’s based on a cinema favourite.

The York Maze crew have carefully mapped and grown their plants into the shape of a Lion King-themed picture, with aerial footage revealing a lion, a mandrill, a warthog and a meerkat.

Previous design themes have included Star Wars and Doctor Who, while last year’s effort featured a tyrannosaurus and a triceratops in honour of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Disney’s remake of The Lion King will be released in UK cinemas on July 19.

