Pensioner found dead at his home had been stabbed, police reveal

Police in Worcestershire have launched a murder inquiry after the stabbing of an 80-year-old man in his home.

Desmond Wooding, who lived alone, was found dead on Monday morning, having suffered stab wounds.

Officers said the well-known pensioner was last seen alive early on Sunday evening, near to his house in Vines Lane, Droitwich, where he was regularly seen on his mobility scooter.

Detectives have issued CCTV of a man seen walking his dog in the area last weekend, who may have information which could be vital to their inquiry.

Desmond Wooding was found dead in his home in Vines Lane, Droitwich on Monday morning (West Mercia Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Moore, of West Mercia Police, said: “This is a tragic case, whereby an elderly gentleman has been killed in his own home.

“I would urge members of the public to think back to the weekend, what they were doing, and whether or not they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“We are also looking to speak to the man in the images and video footage, who we have not yet spoken to, and may be able to assist with our investigation.”

A man sought by police (West Mercia Police/PA)

Superintendent Damian Pettit, who leads the Droitwich area policing team said: “We recognise that this is a shocking incident for the local community, but incidents such as these are thankfully rare, and our thoughts remain with Desmond’s family and friends at this time.

“Anyone with any concerns can speak to a member of my team, as we remain in the area carrying out our inquiries.

“This investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation team, and I would like to reassure the community that finding out who is responsible for this crime is our utmost priority.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.