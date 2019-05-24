Man dies on street after attack in front of colleagues

A man has died after being attacked in a Glasgow street in front of his colleagues.

The 35-year-old was approached by two men and assaulted in Stravanan Street, Castlemilk, on Friday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 10.50am but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they do not yet know why the attack happened.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and say a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and have been gathering CCTV footage from the area.

Their inquiries have revealed the victim was with colleagues when he was approached by the pair and attacked.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: “A young man has lost his life and it’s imperative we find whoever is responsible.

“I am appealing to local people who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us.

“All information at this early stage is crucial as it helps us begin to piece together what has happened.

“At this stage we do not know why this attack has taken place.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information is, let us be the judge and please do pass it on.”