Menu

Advertising

84-year-old man dies after road crash

UK News | Published:

The single-vehicle incident on the A97 happened on Monday afternoon.

Aberdeenshire crash

An elderly man has died following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The single-vehicle collision, involving a gold Honda CRV, happened on the A97 near Gartly at around 12.45pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said an 84-year-old man had died.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 1517 of May 20.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News