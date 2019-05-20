84-year-old man dies after road crash

An elderly man has died following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The single-vehicle collision, involving a gold Honda CRV, happened on the A97 near Gartly at around 12.45pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said an 84-year-old man had died.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 1517 of May 20.”