Man, woman and teenage boy charged after petrol thrown over police in Essex

A man, a woman and a teenage boy have been charged after an incident in Essex that saw two police officers hospitalised after having petrol thrown over them.

Justin Jackson, 28 and a 17-year-old boy are due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday while Janine Justin, 47, will face magistrates later this month.

Police were called to Canvey, Basildon on Sunday regarding an incident involving a stolen motorbike.

While making an arrest, Essex Police officers were threatened with a hammer and a number of them had petrol thrown in their faces.

Two officers were taken to hospital to have their eyes washed and others were doused with water at the scene, but the force said they did not anticipate any “long-term harm” for those affected.

Jackon, of Ward Close in Basildon, faces seven counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Justin, also of Ward Close, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear in court on May 30.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of handling stolen goods.

Three others have been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old girl from Corringham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, a 20-year-old woman from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and a 30-year-old man, also from Basildon, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police were responding to reports that a motorcycle was being driven dangerously along footpaths, through underpasses and on roads in the area at 4.30pm.

Essex Police followed the bike with assistance from the police helicopter and the rider was later detained in Ward Close.

Superintendent Jonathan Baldwin said: “To be assaulted while simply doing our jobs – helping to keep our county safe and dealing with criminal and violent behaviour – is completely unacceptable under any circumstance.”

Steve Taylor, chairman of Essex Police Federation, said: “This was a despicable, sustained attack on our Essex Police colleagues dealing with criminals in our county.

“Having been physically attacked whilst arresting two suspects, five brave police officers were also doused in petrol – two of whom were hospitalised as it was in their eyes and mouth.

“Police officers do not come to work to be attacked – and we join right-minded members of the public in being appalled at this latest incident.”