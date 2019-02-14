Brexit live: Testing day for May ahead of next Commons vote

Theresa May is facing another testing day in the Commons with the threat of members of her party rebelling against a key Commons vote on her EU withdrawal stance.

Eurosceptic Conservatives could vote against or abstain on the Government’s motion, which Tory critics insist effectively means the Prime Minister is abandoning a no-deal exit option.

Ahead of the main vote, three amendments have been selected which could also hamper the Government’s plans, although these votes are not legally binding.

1.10pm

Mr Barclay said the Malthouse Compromise had been “taken forward with the EU” and raised with the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who had “initial concerns”.

Tory MP Charlie Elphicke (Dover) asked if the so-called alternative arrangements were “now Government policy” and asked “will he take a fully worked up proposal to the EU as part of negotiations”.

Mr Barclay said: “We have taken it forward with the EU – I have raised it with Michel Barnier and I will be discussing it again with him.”

The Malthouse Compromise contains two choices to be offered to the EU: one for how the UK will leave with a deal, and one for how it will leave without. Plan A is similar to the current Withdrawal Agreement, but with changes to the Irish backstop and the implementation period. Plan B assumes that agreement on the Withdrawal Agreement is not possible and creates a “transitional standstill period”.

1pm

Referring to the position of European leaders, Mr Barclay said: “If the EU were to make changes to the backstop, whether that would enable a deal to pass… That is why it’s important a clear message is sent from this House as part of those negotiations.

“Colleagues should be in no doubt that the EU will be watching our votes tonight carefully for any sign that our resolve is weakening.”

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay speaking in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

12.50pm

Mr Barclay said the desire for a deal was shared by many across the EU “because they recognise that no deal is in neither side’s interests. They recognise that no deal is disruptive.”

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds intervened: “Of course we want to get a deal with the EU, but isn’t it the case that if you take no deal off the table that’s the surest way of ensuring the other side dig in on their current position…?

“So those who call for no deal to be taken off the table are actually playing into the hands of the possibility of a no deal.”

12.40pm

Opening the debate the Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said Theresa May must be given more time to take “Parliament’s mandate” for a deal to the EU.

He said: “On the 29th of January a majority of honourable and right honourable members told this House, and our country, that they would support a deal.

“But this support was conditional, that members were prepared to compromise on issues but not on the overriding issue of the backstop.”

Mr Barclay said today’s motion confirms the Commons’ support for Sir Graham Brady’s amendment which was passed last month, which “in effect gives this Government an instruction which has been taken to our European partners”.

He added it is “clear the priority is to address the indefinite nature of the backstop.”

(PA Graphics)

12.20pm

Commons Speaker John Bercow has selected three amendments for consideration:

– Amendment A, Labour’s proposal to push Theresa May to either put her Brexit deal to a Commons vote by February 27 or give Parliament the opportunity to take control of the process.

– Amendment I, the SNP push to extend the Article 50 period.

– Amendment E, Tory former minister Anna Soubry, joined by colleagues and MPs from other parties, with a proposal for the Government to publish within seven days the most recent official briefing document, relating to business and trade, on the implications of a no-deal Brexit presented to Cabinet.