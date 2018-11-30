Queen sees new portrait at Windsor Castle

The latest in a long line of portraits of the Queen has been given the royal seal of approval by the head of state.

At Windsor Castle the Queen saw for the first time the painting by military artist Stuart Brown, showing the monarch in a room of the famous royal fortress.

The painting was commissioned by the RAF Regiment to commemorate its 75th anniversary and to honour the Queen who is the regiment’s Air Commodore in Chief.

The portrait by Stuart Brown (Steve Parsons/PA)

With the Queen at the official viewing in the castle’s oak room was Air Commodore Scott Miller and other members of the RAF.

The painting shows the head of state sat at a desk in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle.

In the image she is wearing a brooch presented to her by the RAF Regiment which shows the Astral Crown and crossed Lee Enfield rifles.

After the viewing Mr Brown said: “This was the professional and personal opportunity of a lifetime. I had an overwhelming sense of being in the presence of living history.”

The painting will be displayed at RAF Honington in Suffolk, home to the RAF Police and the RAF Regiment.

The Queen recently unveiled another portrait of herself with an RAF association, a painting by award-winning artist Ben Sullivan commissioned by the RAF Club in London to mark its centenary.