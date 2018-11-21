Model David Gandy: People are getting their knickers in a twist over M&S display

Model David Gandy has tweeted an ad showing him in underwear to poke fun at a story about Marks & Spencer being criticised over a lingerie display.

The retailer came under fire this week for a Christmas window display at a Nottingham store which shows Gandy modelling suits with the tagline “must-have outfits to impress” adjacent to red and black lingerie behind the tagline “must-have fancy little knickers”.

Shopper Fran Bailey posted a photo in the Facebook group Feminist Friends Nottingham and said she objected to the “vomit-inducing” display for both its “normalisation of damaging gender stereotypes through the juxtaposition of images of women apparently obsessed with ‘fancy little knickers’ with images of fully clothed men being ‘dressed to impress’ in suits”, and also the slogan “must-have” when “huge numbers of Britons are struggling with poverty”.

Gandy has now responded by sharing an image of himself in underwear sold in Marks & Spencer, teasing: “If any men want any ‘must have fancy knickers’ for Christmas. Then i may know just where to shop.”

If any men want any 'must have fancy knickers' for Christmas. Then i may know just where to shop:https://t.co/ozIbFvPHYX pic.twitter.com/dbfYImR7cZ — David Gandy (@DGandyOfficial) November 21, 2018

He added a link to the underwear on the site.

When a person said he had missed the point, Gandy said: “Not missing the point at all.

“Just making fun of it, as many people are getting their knickers in a twist about it … ”

He then added another picture of himself in washing up gloves.

“I’m outraged that M&S had me wearing ‘must have fancy little washing up gloves’ to do the washing up!” he said.

“Have we not learnt anything over the last 35 years.

“We all have dishwashers!”

Im outraged that M&S had me wearing 'must have fancy little washing up gloves" to do the washing up! Have we not learnt anything over the last 35 years. We all have dishwashers! pic.twitter.com/Eo9cveghZZ — David Gandy (@DGandyOfficial) November 21, 2018

Marks & Spencer responded following Bailey’s complaint, saying: “M&S sells more underwear, in more shapes, sizes and styles, than any other retailer, especially at Christmas.

“We’ve highlighted one combination in our windows, which are part of a wider campaign that features a large variety of must-have Christmas moments, from David Gandy washing up in an M&S suit through to families snuggling up in our matching PJs.”