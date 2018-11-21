Advertising
In Video: Kew Gardens blossoms with trail of lights
The London attraction is hosting an after-dark trail of lights to welcome in the festive season.
The dark November nights have been made a lot brighter at one London tourist attraction.
Kew Gardens have lit up their after-dark festive trail with more than a million individual bulbs, as well as thousands of lasers.
The Christmas At Kew event will run at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Richmond from November 22 until January 5.
