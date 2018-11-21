Menu

In Video: Kew Gardens blossoms with trail of lights

UK News | Published:

The London attraction is hosting an after-dark trail of lights to welcome in the festive season.

Christmas at Kew Gardens

The dark November nights have been made a lot brighter at one London tourist attraction.

Kew Gardens have lit up their after-dark festive trail with more than a million individual bulbs, as well as thousands of lasers.

The Christmas At Kew event will run at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Richmond from November 22 until January 5.

Christmas at Kew Gardens
Over one million lights are illuminating this year’s Kew Gardens after-dark landscape trail (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
The annual event also includes thousands of laser beams (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
A tunnel of lights made the perfect romantic photo opportunity (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
Even the famous glasshouse at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Richmond is included (Steve Parsons/PA)

Christmas at Kew Gardens
Giant flowers lit one part of the grounds (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
And Santa’s sleigh even made a glowing appearance (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
The winter trail of lights is now in its sixth year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
The sun sets over the Christmas At Kew sign (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK News

